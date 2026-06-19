Kabanda to Otafiire: A serving minister can’t utter such nonsense

Daudi Kabanda has intensified the feud between Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Gen Kahinda Otafiire, accusing the veteran minister of using Muhoozi as a proxy target in his disagreements with President Museveni

Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda has launched a fresh attack on Water and Environment minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire, accusing him of using Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as a proxy target in disagreements with President Yoweri Museveni.

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In a statement posted on X on June 19, 2026, Kabanda claimed that some historical members of the National Resistance Army (NRA) and National Resistance Movement (NRM) had chosen to attack Muhoozi instead of confronting President Museveni directly.

“Some Historical members of NRA/NRM who have always had political issues with their boss President Museveni… prefer to turn General Muhoozi Kainerugaba into a perpetual punching bag as a way of hitting at the president indirectly,” Kabanda said.

Kabanda singled out Otafiire, describing him as the leader of a group of NRM historicals opposed to Muhoozi.

“Otafire has been the leader of this clique and he has provoked our Generation enough,” Kabanda wrote.

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He also criticised Otafiire for recently condemning alleged extrajudicial killings by officers attached to the Crime Intelligence Directorate of the Uganda Police Force.

“A serving Minister cannot utter such nonsense and Mzee thinks we shall just be happy about it and keep quiet. Why doesn’t Otafiire resign his cabinet position if he thinks the Government of President Museveni that he serves kills people?” Kabanda said.

The latest remarks add to growing tensions between Muhoozi’s supporters and Otafiire, one of the most prominent figures from the NRA bush war.

The dispute escalated this week after Otafiire urged newly appointed Internal Affairs minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu not to tolerate extrajudicial killings allegedly committed by some officers in the Crime Intelligence Directorate. Muhoozi responded on X, warning that Otafiire had “provoked lions enough” and was “dangerously close to being arrested.”

Political observers view the exchange as part of a deeper rivalry that has simmered for years between Muhoozi and Otafiire. According to a reports, Muhoozi and his allies see Otafiire as one of several influential NRM historicals who have remained sceptical of his political ambitions.

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Otafiire has repeatedly opposed the idea of Muhoozi succeeding President Museveni. In February 2026, he publicly declared that while he respected Muhoozi as Museveni’s son, he did not support him becoming president. His comments triggered sharp reactions from Muhoozi and his supporters.

At the time, Muhoozi accused Otafiire of dragging him into what he described as a personal dispute with President Museveni.

“Hon. Otafiire should stop trying to use me in his fights with my father,” Muhoozi said.

The disagreement has become one of the most visible fault lines within the ruling movement, exposing tensions between some NRA historicals and a younger generation of leaders rallying around Muhoozi.