Kampala gears up to raise a glass to fathers

The brand will host events at Black Panther in Kisaasi and Thrones Lounge in Bugolobi.

The brand will host events at Black Panther in Kisaasi and Thrones Lounge in Bugolobi.

Johnnie Walker will mark Father’s Day with two Kampala events celebrating fathers, mentors and father figures.

As the world comes together to celebrate International Father’s Day this weekend, Johnnie Walker is raising a glass to fathers, mentors, guardians and father figures who have inspired generations, shaped communities and helped many people keep walking towards their dreams.

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Under the rallying call, “A Toast To Dad,” the world’s iconic Scotch whisky is inviting Ugandans to celebrate the men whose wisdom, sacrifice, resilience and guidance have left a lasting mark on families and society.

Whether they are fathers by blood, father figures by choice, or mentors whose influence stretches beyond their families, these men have carried responsibilities, opened doors, shared lessons and inspired generations to keep moving forward.

This Father’s Day, Johnnie Walker says they deserve more than appreciation. They deserve a toast.

To mark the occasion, the brand will host two Johnnie Walker Bottle Turn Up experiences, designed to bring together friends, families and whisky lovers to celebrate the men who have shaped their journeys.

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The celebrations will start on Friday evening at Black Panther in Kisaasi. Guests will be treated to an electric line-up featuring DJ Rishad, DJ Lito, DJ Magic Touch, MC Hanz, Timans The General and Evlyn Mic.

The experience promises an evening of music, whisky and a memorable start to this year’s Father’s Day festivities.

The celebrations will continue on Father’s Day with the Ultimate Bottle Turn Up Experience at Thrones Lounge in Bugolobi.

Hosted by media personality, DJ and Walker Lynda Ddane, the event will feature performances from Crystal Deejay, Jerry Mehn, DJ Esau and Sir Aludah. It is expected to be one of the biggest Father’s Day celebrations in Kampala.

Throughout both experiences, guests will enjoy premium whisky serves, signature cocktails, brand experiences and an atmosphere created to honour fathers and father figures.

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Johnnie Walker shopper manager Julius Ssennungi said Father’s Day offers a chance to recognise the often-unsung role that fathers and father figures play in helping people navigate life’s challenges and successes.

“At Johnnie Walker, progress has always been at the heart of everything we stand for. This Father’s Day, we want to celebrate the men who have inspired progress in others; the fathers, mentors, and father figures, who have encouraged generations to keep walking, no matter the obstacles. ‘A Toast To Dad’ is our way of honouring their contribution and creating memorable moments for families and friends to celebrate together,” he said.

“We shall have two mega Fathers’ Day celebrations- at Black Panther- tomorrow (Friday), and at Thrones Lounge- on Sunday. But for those that will not be able to make it, you can still toast to dad in a flavourful way by getting him a bold gift from our Johnnie Walker catalogue, and even personalise the bottle with a sweet message to show how much he means to you,” he added.