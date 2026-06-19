Mbarara gears up for House of Enowiz celebration

DJ Enowiz and DJ Spinny are set to headline a tequila-themed entertainment experience in Mbarara on June 20, 2026

The land of milk and honey is set for a tequila fusion experience on June 20, 2026.

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Partygoers in Mbarara can expect a lavish affair at the House of Enowiz party, with Don Julio and its 1942 influencer and star DJ Spinny at the centre of the event.

Hosted by DJ Enock Nyende, popularly known as DJ Enowiz, and DKevents, in partnership with global luxury tequila brand Don Julio, the event promises revellers a memorable experience at Acacia Inn.

Guests can expect Don Julio serves in different forms, including bottle service, perfect serves, cocktails and shots.

DJ Enowiz and DJ Spinny will be joined by some of Mbarara’s top DJs. The line-up aims to deliver a mix of music that leaves lasting memories for guests.

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