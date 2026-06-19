Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he wants Joel Ssenyonyi removed as Leader of the Opposition. David Kabanda (inset) responded that his role was to implement the directive

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he wants Joel Ssenyonyi removed as Leader of the Opposition. David Kabanda (inset) responded that his role was to implement the directive

Kabanda promises Gen Kainerugaba Ssenyonyi will be out of LOP office in 2 weeks

David Kabanda has pledged to remove Joel Ssenyonyi from the Leader of the Opposition office within two weeks after receiving backing from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

David Kabanda promised to remove Joel Ssenyonyi as Leader of the Opposition within two weeks.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba authorised Kabanda to lead the effort.

Gen Kainerugaba said he wants the position taken by the Patriotic League of Uganda.

Ssenyonyi had not publicly responded by press time.

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Kasambya County MP David Kabanda has taken on the task of removing Joel Ssenyonyi from the position of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. He promised to deliver within two weeks.

"Count it done Sir. Two weeks are enough!" Kabanda said while responding to a post by Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

"Hon. Kabanda is authorised to lead the operation in Parliament to give us a new Leader of the Opposition," Gen Kainerugaba posted on X.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is also chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), said he wants the position to be taken by PLU.

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"I want the position of LOP to be taken by PLU," he said.

The post drew support from local government minister and PLU vice-chairman for western Uganda Balaam Barugahara, who responded: "Seconded".

In another post, Gen Kainerugaba said: "Nothing in the laws of my country stops me from appointing a Leader of the Opposition that I think is best suited for the job. Nothing at all."

He added in a separate post: "I have instructed PLU to study how to remove @JoelSsenyonyi from being leader of the opposition as soon as possible."

He also wrote: "I want a new leader of the opposition in Parliament. And I will get him. He will be endorsed by me."

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The remarks are the latest in a growing confrontation between Gen Kainerugaba and senior opposition leaders.

Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West MP and National Unity Platform spokesperson, had not publicly commented on the matter by press time.