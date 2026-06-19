Kampala quiz nights turn trivia into therapy

Kampala’s quiz nights have grown into a social ritual that helps people unwind, connect and build community.

Quiz nights have become one of Kampala’s most popular ways to unwind after a busy day. They offer entertainment, learning and togetherness. What began as a simple trivia activity has grown into a weekly ritual with a loyal following.

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Last night, that community gathered at Revive Restaurant in Kololo for the latest Black & White-powered Quiz Night. By the time the first question was asked, most people in the room had gone through a full day of deadlines, meetings, traffic jams and endless phone notifications.

Yet within minutes, the mood changed. The stress of the day gave way to laughter, friendly debates, playful teasing among teammates and spirited competition.

That is one of the most interesting parts of Kampala’s growing quiz culture. People arrive carrying the weight of the day, but leave lighter, more connected and energised.

For many regular attendees, quiz night has become more than entertainment. It is now a weekly ritual they look forward to.

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In a city where workdays often stretch late into the evening and screens constantly demand attention, these gatherings offer something rare: a chance to be fully present.

Phones are set aside, conversations become more meaningful, and for a few minutes, the only thing that matters is whether your team can identify a song from a five-second clip, remember the capital of a distant country, or settle a heated debate over a simple question.

According to Raymond Karama, Black & White brand manager, the experience is made even more special by the strong sense of community around it.

“After months of quiz nights across Kampala, one thing has become clear. People are no longer showing up simply to win prizes; they come for the people,” he said.

“I always have busy days at the hospital, and by the end of the day my body and mind are completely exhausted,” said Calvin Mukiibi, a medical doctor. “I attend quiz nights as a way of washing away the day’s challenges and reconnecting with people.”

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That sense of connection shows throughout the evening. Newcomers are welcomed into conversations, regular attendees know one another by name, and friendly rivalries have become part of the entertainment.

“People keep coming back because they have found a community that shares the same values,” said Matilda Kavuma, the quiz master for the evening. “Everyone is lively, welcoming, and genuinely supportive. The spirit of friendship and togetherness is so strong that newcomers quickly feel like they belong. We go beyond quiz night enjoyment and support each other’s businesses, celebrate birthdays, and show up for one another.”

Perhaps that explains why quiz nights have become a permanent fixture on Kampala’s social calendar.

What began as an evening activity for a handful of quiz lovers has grown into a culture embraced by young professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives and groups of friends looking for a meaningful way to unwind.