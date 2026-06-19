Fans say Navio and The Mith borrowed a page from Atlas Da African’s style book
Ugandan rap legend Atlas Da African may not be as visible on the music scene as he once was, but fans believe his influence remains impossible to ignore.
The latest debate emerged after rappers Navio and The Mith appeared at the launch of their joint album, GODLVL, dressed in outfits that many social media users say closely resembled Atlas Da African's recent look.
The duo hosted a listening party for the album a few days ago. While the event was meant to celebrate the new project, much of the conversation online centred on fashion rather than music.
Fans quickly pointed out similarities between the outfits worn by Navio and The Mith and the attire Atlas wore during President Yoweri Museveni's inauguration celebrations about a month ago.
At the event, Atlas appeared in a yellow African shirt paired with a traditional hat. The look attracted attention at the time. Weeks later, Navio and The Mith stepped out in what many fans described as a nearly identical style.
The comparisons revived memories of one of Uganda's most talked-about rap rivalries.
For years, Atlas and Navio were viewed as competitors at the top of Uganda's English-language hip-hop scene. Their rivalry played out through lyrics and public debate over who deserved the title of the country's leading rapper.
The competition reached its peak during the early 2010s, particularly around the release of the famous "Competition is Dead" collaboration, where several rappers traded lyrical shots and staked their claim to the hip-hop throne. Atlas, who spent several years in Canada, frequently highlighted his international exposure and industry connections.
Despite the long-running rivalry, some fans now see the latest fashion comparisons as proof of Atlas' lasting influence on Ugandan hip-hop culture.
The discussion comes as Atlas prepares for a return to the spotlight. The rapper recently released I'm Doing Me Part 3 and has announced that he is working on a new album titled No Retirement 4 A Hustler Vol. 2.