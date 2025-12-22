Photos: Glitz and glamour at ASFA’s Honorary Gala

After a 2-year hiatus, the awards held under the theme, "A tribute to African Visionaries shaping the future of African fashion,” recognized enduring contribution and impact shaping the African fashion, art and culture industry, drifting away from the competitive awards as before.

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) made a comeback to the social calendar with an honorary gala that honored Uganda’s top designers, creatives, and cultural personalities at an evening of style and glamour with Ciroc premium Vodka.

Right from the red carpet, fashion enthusiasts, social media personalities, and designers turned the venue into a fashion spectacle highlighting contemporary fashion with a blend of current trends and timeless designs from ball gowns to tailored suits.

The defining moment of the gala was the NRG Halftime Show, a first of its kind in Uganda. What began as a fashion awards ceremony was elevated into a full performance spectacle when Vinka took the stage.

Backed by a tightly choreographed dance ensemble, she turned the room electric and transformed the runway into a concert moment.

Her set was amplified by surprise appearances from collaborators Karole Kasita and Aaronx, lighting up the arena and keeping the audience on its feet.

Beyond the venue, Play It Loud extended the experience to a wider audience. The entire Honorary Gala was streamed live and free on PlayItLoud.com, allowing viewers across Uganda and beyond to experience the awards in real time.

With seamless live coverage, backstage access and uninterrupted performances, Play It Loud turned the ASFAs into a shared digital cultural moment and reinforced its position as a platform built to amplify African talent.

Dance brought a global edge through a refined contemporary performance by Valentino and his partner Donlynn Fischer, delivering a polished, international-level routine that stood out for its precision and artistry.

Award winner Elijah Kitaka, named Most Stylish Male Artist of the Year, followed with a performance met by loud applause, before the night closed on a high with Rwanda’s own Kevin Kade.

The gala also introduced Swedish-Ugandan rising star Tyra Chantey, whose set blended her original music with nostalgic old-school covers.

She was later joined on stage by her musical uncle Navio, creating a standout generational moment.

Rickman added to the momentum with a smooth mix of new releases and fan favourites, while Ugandan girl trio Warafiki opened the evening with a vibrant, feel-good performance that set the tone. Karole Kasita also put up an electric act.

The experience was elevated with a Cîroc premium cocktail experience where each guest was welcomed in style.

From tropical blends of Cîroc vodka with pomegranate and pineapple juice, to vodka shaken with orange liqueur and lime juice, topped with champagne among others, each cocktail was crafted with attention to detail and presented with artistic flair, reflecting the creativity and style of the event theme.

Speaking during the awards, Roy Tumwizere, Head of Advocacy at Uganda Breweries, highlighted the shared values between the ASFA’s and Cîroc as a brand.

Ciroc is synonymous with bold and stylish experiences and we are thrilled to partner with the ASFA’s once again as we celebrate fashion and those scaling greater heights within the industry.”

The gala drew in both an influential and stylish crowd, including Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, and Dr. Maggie Kigozi showing the extent to which fashion is stepping into the spotlight as a cultural and creative force.

The awards recognised standout contributors to fashion and culture, with Didi Stone named Fashion Enthusiast of the Year, Swanky Jerry taking Male Fashion Enthusiast of the Year, Ali Alibhai receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, positive change (social impact in fashion) Hannah Karema and The Queen of Buganda Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda honoured as the Most Influential Woman in Fashion, among other honourees.