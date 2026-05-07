Pastor Kayanja recounts unforgettable visit to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife, Jessica Kayanja took selfies at Mal-a-Lago

Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife, Jessica Kayanja took selfies at Mal-a-Lago

Kayanja and his wife, Pastor Jessica Kayanja, were recently among a select group invited to a special function attended by only about 200 guests at the US president’s home.

Pastor Robert Kayanja says he attended a special event at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

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Kayanja described witnessing extraordinary wealth and heavy security during the visit.

The pastor is preparing to host major US televangelists at the Global Conference of the Holy Spirit next month.

Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Center yesterday opened up about what he described as an unforgettable experience visiting former US President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Kayanja and his wife, Pastor Jessica Kayanja, were recently among a select group invited to a special function attended by only about 200 guests at the US president’s home.

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He described the visit as one of the most remarkable experiences of his life, saying the level of wealth and security he witnessed was extraordinary.

‘I saw wealth I had never seen before’

Kayanja said they were picked up from their hotel under heavy security before being driven to the exclusive estate.

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“They had security and picked us from our hotel to Mar-a-Lago. On the way we saw the homes of billionaires who live there. The smallest house is around $30 million, and owners never live there. I saw wealth that I had never seen before.”

Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife, Jessica Kayanja took selfies at Mal-a-Lago

He said visiting the private residence of a US president carried greater significance than an ordinary White House invitation.

“Anyone can get invited to the White House, but going to the US president’s private residence is not a small thing,” he said.

Comparisons with global palaces

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Kayanja said the visit stood out even compared to other prestigious places he has visited around the world.

“I have never seen anything like that in my life. I have been to Buckingham Palace, I have been to State Houses, I have been to palaces. But we were invited to Mar-a-Lago,” he said.

He also recounted seeing “The Beast,” the heavily armoured US presidential limousine.

Kayanja went on to heap praise on Trump, describing him as a unique figure among world leaders.

“In this world there are men, but President Trump is another man altogether,” he said.

Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife, Jessica Kayanja took selfies at Mal-a-Lago

Preparations for global conference

Kayanja’s visit comes ahead of the upcoming Global Conference of the Holy Spirit scheduled for June 22 to 28 in Kampala.

The event is expected to attract several internationally known televangelists from the United States, including Kenneth Copeland and Benny Hinn.