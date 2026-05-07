Ink & Spice: Captain Morgan takes over Linus Tattoo Party, new venue unveiled

Raymond Karama (middle) the Captain Morgan Brand Manager and Linus Sydenny at the Linus Tattoo Party press engagement

Raymond Karama (middle) the Captain Morgan Brand Manager and Linus Sydenny at the Linus Tattoo Party press engagement

The party organizers have upgraded the venue to a bigger one-Millenium Park Grounds Lugogo for more crews and spice.

Captain Morgan through its flavored Muck Pit Melon Splash has officially confirmed to take over the anticipated Linus Tattoo Party, an Amapiano tattoo experience on 15th May.

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In response to the high demand, the party organizers have upgraded the venue to a bigger one-Millenium Park Grounds Lugogo for more crews and spice.

During the announcement, Raymond Karama the Captain Morgan Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries noted that the Linus Tattoo Party embodies the bold and expressive energy of Captain Morgan.

“Running under the Spice on campaign, we are bringing the captain to celebrate free self-expression through art and the spice that Amapiano brings to the groove the captain way. And through both the Captain Morgan Gold and the new flavorful Muck Pit Melon Splash Captain Morgan promises something for everyone however they prefer”, he concluded.

Linus Tattoo Party

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Returning for its second edition, the Linus Tattoo party is organized by popular creative artist, Linus whose body art is a storytelling medium that reflects the new urban identity and spice era.

Linus shared the same spirit and promised the piano warriors an even bigger experience spiced with the iconic Captain Morgan Muck Pit flavored rum.

This party is expected to be the biggest amapiano party featuring South Africa’s Scotts Maphuma, Cowboii and Officixl RSA whose hits like Mark Zuckerberg, Ngibolekeni, Nakupenda and more are dominating the sound waves globally.

And that’s where things get interesting.

The infectious amapiano beats and some body art won’t be all.

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Linus Tattoo Party

Captain Morgan is turning up the flavor with the new Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash. The new flavor variant is switching up how to enjoy rum by offering a tropical vibe and taste for those whose preference is vibrant and bold.

To make this even better, all party people to choose a captain of their choice and a crew to take part in some interactive games and enjoy their captain right before the party gets lit.