Outrage over Eddy Kenzo military outfit

Ugandans accused the singer of flaunting his privilege in the face of a strictly enforced law that has led to the imprisonment of many political opponents.

Ugandans accused the singer of flaunting his privilege in the face of a strictly enforced law that has led to the imprisonment of many political opponents.

Ugandans accused the singer of flaunting his privilege in the face of a strictly enforced law that has led to the imprisonment of many political opponents.

Eddy Kenzo has come under heavy criticism after posting a photo of himself performing on stage dressed in full military-style combat gear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The image, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, drew widespread condemnation from Ugandans who accuse the singer of flaunting his privilege in the face of a strictly enforced law that has led to the imprisonment of many political opponents.

The controversy centres on the apparent impunity enjoyed by high-profile figures, contrasting sharply with the harsh reality faced by many citizens, particularly those affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP), who have been arrested and detained for possessing or wearing items resembling military attire.

The Controversial Stage Attire

The photograph posted on Saturday evening shows Kenzo in an elaborate, multi-camouflage outfit, mirroring the appearance of a fully equipped tactical officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His costume consisted of a long-sleeved tactical shirt or jacket, overlaid with a plate carrier or tactical vest.

Visible patches, including one closely resembling a U.S. flag affixed to the shoulder, added to the military specificity of the look.

The outfit was completed with matching camouflage cargo trousers, tucked into desert or combat boots, along with a dark beanie and sunglasses.

Kenzo in an elaborate, multi-camouflage outfit,

This type of clothing by civilians is explicitly prohibited under the highly contentious UPDF (Amendment) Act 2025, which was passed by parliament and subsequently signed into law by the President just this June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accusations of Selective Enforcement

The immediate reaction online was one of collective anger and frustration over the perceived selective application of the law.

In the comment sections on Kenzo’s posts, many pointed out the plight of NUP supporters, some of whom have been incarcerated since 2020 merely for wearing the party’s signature red beret—an item deemed to resemble military headwear.

One commenter, Rwakyarisi, posed the direct question: “Will you be arrested for impersonating a soldier as per the new UPDF Bill?”

Matia echoed this sentiment of bias, writing, “And this is not military stores... selective application of the law.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyazze Fahad delivered a pointed critique, stating: “Meanwhile, there is someone who has spent 2 years in jail for wearing an overall. And you're here in military attire walking freely. Your children will be taught this history. You shouldn't find pride in this.”

A History of Public Display

This is not the first time high-profile individuals closely linked to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government have caused similar outrage.

Andrew Mwenda in UPDF attire

Government officials and key supporters, including prominent journalist Andrew Mwenda and Minister Lillian Aber, have previously sparked controversy for donning attire associated with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in public settings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These recurring incidents have continuously fuelled public scepticism regarding equality before the law.

Critics argue that the regulations are weaponised to stifle political dissent while being conveniently overlooked for government allies and influential figures.

In response to past controversies, the UPDF has consistently denied any selective application of the law.

The military’s official position has been that figures who appear in such attire have usually secured explicit clearance from the army leadership prior to wearing the banned items.

However, this explanation typically fails to quell the public outcry, which views the entire practice of requiring and granting such clearance as evidence of a two-tiered justice system.

Advertisement