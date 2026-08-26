Old School Picnic marks one year with Myko Ouma, Lilian Mbabazi

The Old School Picnic will celebrate its first anniversary this Sunday at Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens with performances from Myko Ouma, Jose Sax and Lillian Mbabazi.

The Old School Picnic marks its first anniversary this Sunday at Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens.

Myko Ouma, Jose Sax and Lillian Mbabazi will lead the live performances.

DJ Ssese, DJ Kasbaby and Cacie will provide old-school RnB, soul and Ugandan classics.

The event will also feature food, drinks and branded experiences from Baileys and Tusker Cider.

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The Old School Picnic will mark its first anniversary this Sunday at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens, with Myko Ouma, Jose Sax and Lilian Mbabazi leading the live performances.

The event returns a year after its launch in Kampala, where it has built a following around old-school RnB, soul and Ugandan classics.

Its anniversary edition will mix live music with DJ sets from DJ Ssese, DJ Kasbaby and Cacie. Ms Deedan will host the event.

Ouma, one of Uganda’s respected instrumentalists and producers, will bring his live musicianship to the picnic. Mbabazi will perform songs from a career that has made her one of Uganda’s recognisable vocalists. Jose Sax will also add a live instrumental element to the programme.

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The DJs will carry the audience through RnB, soul and Ugandan favourites from past decades, maintaining the nostalgic theme that has shaped the event since its debut.

Organisers say the anniversary will also celebrate the social experience that has grown around the picnic, with music, food and drinks forming part of the afternoon programme.

Baileys and Tusker Cider will support the event with branded experiences aimed at complementing the relaxed outdoor setting.

“Baileys is about enjoying the sweeter moments in life and sharing them with people who matter,” the Baileys brand manager said.

The Tusker Cider brand manager said the picnic had created a community around music and shared memories.

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The event comes as nostalgia continues to influence Kampala’s entertainment scene, with audiences increasingly returning to music associated with earlier stages of their lives.