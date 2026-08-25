Gen Kainerugaba confirms arrest of Rwabwogo aide Bagonza with shirtless photo

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has confirmed the arrest of Odrek Rwabwogo aide Matthew Bagonza by sharing a shirtless photograph of him on X

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has confirmed the arrest of Matthew Bagonza, a close aide to Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) chairman Odrek Rwabwogo, by posting a shirtless photograph of him on X.

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The post on X, came hours after reports emerged that security personnel had picked Bagonza from his home in Entebbe. Bagonza heads the PACEID secretariat and has worked closely with Rwabwogo.

Gen Kainerugaba accompanied the photograph with a series of posts in which he said Bagonza would be caned while in detention.

“I'll make sure we cane Bagonza properly. He will receive the small number of 3,000 canes per week,” he wrote.

In another post, he said: “We shall start caning his stomach tomorrow. He will lose weight after that.”

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The army chief went further, saying Bagonza's death during the alleged punishment would be welcome.

“If Bagonza dies during the caning that will be a very good thing,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

The CDF did not disclose where Bagonza was being held or the agency that arrested him.

Before Gen Kainerugaba's posts, reports of Bagonza's arrest had circulated without official confirmation. Sources cited by the said security personnel arrested him at his Entebbe home.

Bagonza is a key figure at PACEID. As head of its secretariat, he has represented the committee at local and international trade engagements. In July, he described Uganda Connect International Buyers’ Week as a platform designed to connect Ugandan producers with international buyers.

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His arrest follows Gen Kainerugaba's declaration on August 25 that PACEID was an “illegal organisation”. He also accused some of its members of corruption and announced that arrests had started.

PACEID was commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni in March 2022 and works under the Office of the President. It advises on exports and industrial development and has pursued new markets for Ugandan products.

Rwabwogo, a presidential adviser and Museveni's son-in-law, chairs the committee. He is married to Patience Rwabwogo

Gen Kainerugaba has now also warned Rwabwogo against contacting security officers without his permission.