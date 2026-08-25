Vivo Energy targets boda-boda riders with new engine oil

Vivo Energy Uganda launches Shell Advance AX7 10W-40 engine oil under its Linya Levo campaign to help boda-boda riders boost fuel economy and lower costs.

Vivo Energy Uganda has launched a new synthetic-blend motorcycle engine oil which it says can help riders cut fuel and maintenance costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company unveiled Shell Advance AX7 10W-40 on August 25, 2026, under its new “Linya Levo” campaign.

Vivo Energy says the lubricant can run for up to 7,000 kilometres between oil changes, extending servicing intervals for motorcycle riders.

The company is targeting Uganda’s large boda-boda community, where fuel costs, repairs and time spent off the road can reduce daily earnings.

According to Vivo Energy, Shell Advance AX7 10W-40 can improve fuel economy by up to three kilometres per litre compared with ordinary mineral engine oils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also claims the oil offers 36 per cent more protection against engine wear, keeps pistons 33 per cent cleaner and provides 29 per cent better protection against high operating temperatures.

Vivo Energy Uganda managing director Joanita Mukasa Menya said motorcycles serve as a source of income for thousands of Ugandan families.

“At Vivo Energy, we recognise that for many Ugandans, a motorcycle is far more than a machine; it is a business, a livelihood, and a family's primary source of income,” Menya said.

Vivo Energy Uganda managing director Joanita Mukasa Menya

She said the company developed the product to help riders lower operating costs and reduce breakdowns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ‘Linya Levo’ campaign represents strength, resilience, and the confidence to keep moving forward despite tough economic conditions,” she said.

As part of the campaign, Vivo Energy plans to engage riders, mechanics, garage owners and other players in the motorcycle sector on maintenance practices.

The company says it wants to encourage riders to use lubricants that can keep motorcycles on the road for longer and reduce repair costs.

Lubricants sales manager Francis Kayoki said customers who buy a one-litre pack of Shell Advance AX7 10W-40 can also enter a promotional campaign.

Riders can peel the seal, dial 2953# and enter the unique product code to stand a chance of winning airtime, reflective jackets, keyrings and other merchandise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo Energy Uganda distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country.