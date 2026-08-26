Joshua Baraka releases ‘YOYO’ ahead of nationwide Uganda tour

Joshua Baraka has released “YOYO”, a multilingual love song about turning a situationship into a committed relationship, ahead of his “Recess 2” EP and Uganda tour.

Joshua Baraka released “YOYO” on August 26, 2026.

The song explores the transition from a situationship to a committed romance.

It combines English, Luganda, French and Lingala and will feature on the forthcoming “Recess 2” EP.

Baraka is preparing for a Uganda tour covering northern, West Nile, eastern and western Uganda.

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Ugandan singer-songwriter Joshua Baraka has released a new single, “YOYO”, which explores the uncertainty of a romance caught between friendship and commitment.

Released on August 26, 2026, the love song follows two people who have developed feelings for each other but have yet to define their relationship. Baraka uses the track to explore the decision to leave the “situationship” stage and pursue something more serious.

The song blends English, Luganda, French and Lingala. The mix reflects Baraka’s Ugandan roots while expanding the sound beyond his home market.

“YOYO” is Baraka’s second single of 2026 and offers another preview of his forthcoming EP, “Recess 2”.

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Baraka wrote and produced the song, with Hendrix Sam contributing additional production. The track continues Baraka’s use of personal experiences and relationships as inspiration for his music.

The forthcoming “Recess 2” EP is expected to build on that approach, combining contemporary African pop with stories about love and relationships.

The new release also comes as Baraka prepares to take his music beyond Kampala. He will embark on a tour across Uganda in the coming weeks.

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The tour starts this week in northern Uganda before moving to West Nile, eastern Uganda and western Uganda. It will give fans in different parts of the country a chance to watch Baraka perform songs from his catalogue, including “YOYO”.