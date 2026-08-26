Uncle Chumi had an exchange with an SFC soldier in Kampala

Uncle Chumi had an exchange with an SFC soldier in Kampala

Uncle Chumi speaks out on exchange with SFC soldier amid growing backlash

Uncle Chumi explains his viral confrontation with an SFC soldier in Kampala after facing backlash online over the incident.

Ugandan musician and social media personality Uncle Chumi has spoken out about a heated exchange with a Special Forces Command (SFC) soldier that has triggered debate on social media.

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The confrontation happened during heavy rain in Kampala on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after Chumi accused the soldier of splashing rainwater on him from a vehicle.

In the footage, Chumi confronts the soldier over the incident and demands compensation for his clothes.

The soldier responds: “If I committed an offence, you have to use the law. If you use force with me, I will react.”

Chumi replies: “I am not one of those people you familiarise with. You have to buy me new clothes.”

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MC Chumi

The soldier then advises Chumi to take the complaint to the Ministry of Defence, which he says owns the vehicle.

The confrontation, howevee, escalates when Chumi opens one of the vehicle's doors and confronts passengers, accusing them of recording him.

Bystanders later intervene and calm the situation.

Chumi has since explained what happened, saying the altercation began while he was moving around Kampala selling tickets for an upcoming show in Nakawa.

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Chumi claimed the SFC soldier saw him filming and splashed water on him.

“I came out to speak with him and he was humble. I told him that he had ruined my clothes and hair dye because I had just had a haircut. He apologised,” Chumi said.

Chumi said the soldier's apology had settled the initial disagreement.

However, the situation changed after she noticed two women inside the vehicle recording the confrontation.

“When I looked into his car I noticed that there were two civilian women recording me. That is why I lost my cool. I asked why they were recording but they asked what I was going to do about it,” Chumi said.

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Chumi said the soldier also became agitated when the confrontation shifted towards the women.

“While I confronted them I think one of them might have been his wife, so he also became agitated,” Chumi said.

The singer however, denied having a problem with the soldier.

“I was not angry at him. I am a friend of the soldiers. There's nothing much,” Chumi said.

The clarification followed growing criticism of Chumi's conduct during the confrontation.

Several social media users praised the soldier for remaining restrained despite the heated exchange.

“The officer even admitted his mistake and apologized. This person needs to be punished for harassing Afande,” one X user wrote.

Another questioned whether splashing a pedestrian with water justified the confrontation.