Nkumba University law student dies weeks before graduation

Nkumba University is mourning the death of law student Nankandwe Patricia, who was set to graduate in October 2026.

Nkumba University Law Society announced the death of LLB student Nankandwe Patricia.

Patricia was among students expected to graduate in October 2026.

The Law Society described her death as a major loss to the LLB Class of 2026.

The university did not disclose the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

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Nkumba University is mourning the death of Nankandwe Patricia, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student who was expected to graduate in October 2026.

The Nkumba University Law Society announced Patricia’s death in a statement that described her passing as a painful loss to the LLB Class of 2026.

“It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we announce the death of our dear student, Nankandwe Patricia, who was awaiting graduation in October 2026,” the society said.

The Law Society said Patricia’s death had left a gap among her classmates that would be difficult to fill.

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“The LLB class of 2026 is really left with a gap that is difficult to fill,” the statement added.

Patricia was among the final-year law students preparing to complete their studies before joining the October graduation ceremony.

The university did not reveal the cause of her death or share details about funeral arrangements.