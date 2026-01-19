Ngora Woman MP Stella Isodo Apolot dies

Ngora District Woman MP Stella Isodo Apolot has died at 51 after a short illness, drawing tributes from Parliament, her party FDC, and residents who remember her as a committed public servant.

Ngora District Woman Member of Parliament Stella Isodo Apolot has died aged 51 after a short illness.

Speaker of Parliament Annet Annitah Among announced the death on X on Sunday. She said Parliament had lost a colleague and sent condolences to Apolot’s family, fellow MPs, the people of Ngora District, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and her friends.

The FDC said Apolot died on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Kampala Hospital. She had been in the Intensive Care Unit while awaiting surgery.

The party said she had earlier received treatment at Doctors Plaza in Soroti and travelled to India last year for specialised care. She returned to Uganda during the campaign period.

The party described her as a committed leader who served her people with dedication. It said her death was a big loss to the party and the country.

Apolot was a long-serving FDC politician. She contested for the Ngora Woman MP seat in 2016, 2021 and 2026. She lost in 2016 to Jacqueline Amongin. In August 2020, she won the FDC primaries and became the party flag bearer for the 2021 elections.

In the 2026 polls, she lost to NRM’s Josephine Pedun, who polled 17,010 votes against Apolot’s 11,334.

Born on October 25, 1974, Apolot was an agriculturalist by training. She was known for speaking out on issues affecting women and her constituents. Colleagues across party lines often praised her calm and firm approach.

She is survived by her husband, lawyer Samuel Isodo, and their three children, Joanne Apio, Arnold Isodo and Allan Bill Okiror.

The family said her body will be taken to Parliament on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 10am, ahead of a special sitting at 2pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Soroti from 11am.

A vigil will take place on Friday, January 23, 2026, at her home in Osigiria Village, Ngora Town Council. Burial will follow on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at her ancestral home in Osigiria Village from 10am.