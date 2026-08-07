Condolences pour in for two Next Media staff killed in car crash; Makona remains in critical condition

Uganda’s media fraternity is mourning the death of two Next Media staff members as colleague Brian Makona remains critically ill following an Entebbe Road crash.

Condolences continue to pour in following the death of two Next Media Services staff members in a road crash along Entebbe Road, as their colleague Brian Ssemanda, popularly known as Makona, remains in critical condition.

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The deceased are producer Badru Kasirye and Isaac Ndamagye, both employees of Next Media Services.

The accident occurred at about 2:00 am on August 7, 2026, at Namulanda near Stabex in Wakiso District.

Makona, an entertainment journalist and presenter with Sanyuka TV, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Kisubi Hospital.

Early reports said Makona survived with injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU.

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Police said the crash involved a Toyota Allex and a Toyota Hilux. Preliminary findings indicate that the Hilux, which was travelling from Entebbe towards Kampala, lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the Allex.

Next Media mourned Kasirye and Ndamagye and said it remained in contact with the hospital over Makona's condition. The company also asked the public to respect the privacy of the affected families.

Messages of sympathy have since come from political leaders, journalists and media organisations.

Badru Kasirye

National Unity Platform secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya wrote: “Deepest condolences to @nextmediaug and the entire media fraternity on the tragic loss of producer Badru Kasirye and Isaac Ndamagye. May God comfort their families. Sending prayers for the full and quick recovery of Brian Ssemanda aka Makona who’s in ICU.”

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Nation Media Group Uganda also mourned the two staff members and wished Makona a speedy recovery.

“Everyone at Nation Media Group - Uganda mourns the passing of @nextmediaug journalists Badru Kasirye and Isaac Ndamagye. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, colleagues, and the entire @nextmediaug fraternity during this difficult time. We also wish Brian Makona a full and speedy recovery.”

NBS TV journalist Mildred Tuhaise described Kasirye as an “ever smiling humble gentleman” and Ndamagye as “a young committed man”, while urging the Next Media family to remain strong.