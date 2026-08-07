Next Media presenter Makona injured in car crash, colleague dies

Next Media entertainment presenter Brian "Makona" Ssemanda is in intensive care after a road crash that killed his colleague

Entertainment presenter with Next Media Services, Makona has been admitted at Kisubi Hospital after he was involved in a road accident on Friday morning.

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The crash also claimed the life of a colleague identified only as Badru, who reportedly died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the accident, including its exact location and cause, had not been disclosed by the time of publication.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Uganda's media industry, with journalists, fans and friends taking to social media to pray for Makona's recovery and mourn Badru's death.

Breaking: Next Media worker Makona has been involved in an accident pic.twitter.com/tboSHZUyGu — Goodhe4rted (@goodhe4rted) August 7, 2026

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Photo journalist Ninye Tabz described Badru as a friend and extended condolences to Next Media Chief Executive Officer Kin Kariisa, the deceased's family and staff.

Early reports said Makona survived with injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU.

Makona, whose real name is Brian Ssemanda, is an entertainment journalist and television presenter with NBS Television and Sanyuka TV.

He has became one of the faces of Sanyuka TV's entertainment programme UnCut Sabula, and built a reputation for celebrity interviews, entertainment reporting and coverage of major showbiz events.

By Friday morning, he remained under medical care in Kisubi Hospital.

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