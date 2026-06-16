Navio, The Mith unveil GODLVL album ahead of June 19 release

Navio and The Mith have launched GODLVL, a 14-track collaborative album celebrating hip-hop culture, legacy and artistic collaboration ahead of its June 19 release.

Ugandan hip-hop stars Daniel Kigozi (Navio) and Tom Mayanja (The Mith) have officially unveiled their collaborative album GODLVL during an exclusive listening party held at Silo 15 in Bugolobi.

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The event, held on Sunday, June 15, 2026, brought together musicians, media personalities, industry stakeholders and fans for a first listen to the 14-track project, which is scheduled for release on June 19, 2026.

GODLVL album unveiling

During the session, Navio and The Mith reflected on their journey through Uganda's hip-hop scene, recalling the talent shows, rap battles and ciphers that helped shape their careers and the country's rap culture.

The duo said the album is built around themes of legacy, family, friendship and authenticity, while paying tribute to the people and communities that influenced their growth as artists.

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GODLVL album unveiling

“Every generation needs reminding where you come from. We came up through talent shows, battles and ciphers, and GODLVL is our way of celebrating that journey while continuing to push the culture forward,” Navio said.

The Mith described the project as a tribute to the people who supported their careers.

“Behind every artist is a story, a family and a community that helped shape them. GODLVL is our way of acknowledging those foundations and paying tribute to the people who made this journey possible,” he said.

GODLVL album unveiling

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The album brings together a diverse lineup of artists from Uganda and across East Africa. Contributors include AY Masta, Vampino, Akeine, Maritza, Izabel UG, JB, Herbert Ssensamba, Benon Mugumbya, Lukas Blacc, Flex D'Paper, BigTril and Dagg Mizzo.

One of the album's standout collaborations is Sikulimba Remix, which features the legendary Afrigo Band and veteran musician Moses Matovu. The collaboration bridges Uganda's contemporary hip-hop movement with one of the country's most influential musical groups.

GODLVL album unveiling

Artists who contributed to the project praised Navio and The Mith for their commitment to collaboration and artistic excellence, describing GODLVL as a project built on trust, friendship and a shared vision for the culture.

Production was handled by a team that included Trigganomics, Ethan, Ledra, Timcence, Dagg Mizzo, Mr Mugabi, Josh SB, Kacey, Samurae and Mio Made It. The producers blended hip-hop with contemporary African sounds and regional influences.

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GODLVL album unveiling

The album was recorded across multiple studios, including Talent Africa Group Studios and Icon. Talent Africa Group supported the project through its studio facilities, providing a creative space for artists, producers and songwriters to collaborate throughout the album's development.