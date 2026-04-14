Nansana mother stranded after thief steals bag containing her baby’s dead body

The 40 year old told Bukedde newspaper that she was trying to transport the child’s body back to her village for burial but had no money for proper transport.

A woman from Nansana Municipality has been left in shock after a thief stole a bag containing the body of her five-month-old baby as she travelled home for burial.

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Kimuli Jjumba, a resident of Ngalonnyambe Cell in Gombe, said she had just been discharged from Mulago Hospital after the death of her baby, Paulina Namigade.

The 40 year old told Bukedde newspaper that she was trying to transport the child’s body back to her village for burial but had no money for proper transport.

Jjumba said she was forced to improvise because of her difficult situation.

She bought a suitcase, placed the baby’s body inside and boarded a commuter taxi heading towards her home

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The journey, however, took a painful turn when the taxi reached Matugga.

She said she briefly got out of the vehicle to load airtime onto her phone.

But when she returned, the taxi had already driven off with her luggage still inside.

“I tried to chase after it but couldn’t catch it,” she said.

The vehicle was identified as a Toyota Hiace registration number UBL 104 Z.Jjumba believes one of the passengers seated next to her may have taken the bag after suspecting that it contained valuables.

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Instead, she said, the person may have unknowingly taken the body of her deceased child.

The incident has left the grieving mother and her family stranded and desperate for help, as they are now unable to proceed with burial arrangements.