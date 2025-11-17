Nampeera denies dating Lord Elektra

Christine Nampeera has denied claims that she is dating fellow content creator Lord Elektra, whose real name is Betinah Kyomuhangi.

The pair have spent much of the year travelling together and working on several brand deals, thanks to their strong social media following.

Their closeness has fuelled rumours online, with many netizens insisting they are more than friends.

Lord Elektra

Nampeera has firmly rejected the allegations.

After a local blog claimed they celebrated her birthday as a couple, she hit back and told them to verify their information, warning that she could take legal action.

She stressed that Lord Elektra is only her best friend, a statement that sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

“If you’re posting about me, get the facts right. I don’t want to start drafting lawsuits… that’s my best friend,” she said while responding to the post.

If you’re posting about me, get the facts right. I don’t want to start drafting lawsuits …that’s my best friend. https://t.co/EbyqCMDzyk — Christine Nampeera💎 (@nampeera_) November 16, 2025

A recent vacation video of the two, shared on social media, had intensified speculation about a possible relationship.

😂my bestfriend is just protective because men are capable of anything 👐🏿😂😂 https://t.co/VBD3ggkKKD — Christine Nampeera💎 (@nampeera_) November 17, 2025