Advertisement

Nampeera denies dating Lord Elektra

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:25 - 17 November 2025
Christine Nampeera
Christine Nampeera has denied claims that she is dating fellow content creator Lord Elektra, whose real name is Betinah Kyomuhangi.
Advertisement

Christine Nampeera has denied claims that she is dating fellow content creator Lord Elektra, whose real name is Betinah Kyomuhangi.

Advertisement

The pair have spent much of the year travelling together and working on several brand deals, thanks to their strong social media following.

Their closeness has fuelled rumours online, with many netizens insisting they are more than friends.

Lord Elektra

Nampeera has firmly rejected the allegations.

Advertisement

After a local blog claimed they celebrated her birthday as a couple, she hit back and told them to verify their information, warning that she could take legal action.

She stressed that Lord Elektra is only her best friend, a statement that sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

“If you’re posting about me, get the facts right. I don’t want to start drafting lawsuits… that’s my best friend,” she said while responding to the post.

A recent vacation video of the two, shared on social media, had intensified speculation about a possible relationship.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Tanqueray brings sustainability to Life at King Charles 77th birthday fete in Uganda
Lifestyle
17.11.2025
Tanqueray brings sustainability to Life at King Charles 77th birthday fete in Uganda
Bell ObaFest: Lugogo Crowd toasts to flavour, music, community
Lifestyle
17.11.2025
Bell ObaFest: Lugogo Crowd toasts to flavour, music, community
KISOBA League: Galaxy FC crowned first-ever Invincibles as season finale delivers thrills
Sports
17.11.2025
KISOBA League: Galaxy FC crowned first-ever Invincibles as season finale delivers thrills
I spent Shs 21 billion on my mother's treatment – Basajjabalaba
News
17.11.2025
I spent Shs 21 billion on my mother's treatment – Basajjabalaba
NUP candidate for Mbarara pulls out of race over financial constraints
News
17.11.2025
NUP candidate for Mbarara pulls out of race over financial constraints
Morocco unveils ‘Yalla’ app for AFCON 2025 fan IDs, free eVisas
Sports
17.11.2025
Morocco unveils ‘Yalla’ app for AFCON 2025 fan IDs, free eVisas