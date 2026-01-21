Najjera party spot The Gardens shuts down

The management thanked customers for their support and loyalty over the years.

Popular Najjera hangout The Gardens has announced it will close on January 25, 2026, thanking customers for their support but giving no reason for the shutdown.

The venue, known for its food, bar and party space, shared the news in a social media post on January 21, 2026.

“After many incredible years of serving you, we’re stepping into a brand new chapter and closing our business on 25 January 2026,” the management said.

The Gardens said the decision was not easy. It said it chose to focus on celebrating the journey it had shared with customers.

“Your support, your smiles, and your loyalty have carried us farther than we ever imagined,” it said.

The venue said it was grateful for every moment and milestone shared with patrons.

“From all of us at The Gardens Najjera, thank you for making this adventure unforgettable,” the statement said.

The Gardens did not give reasons for the closure. It also did not say whether it plans to reopen in another location or return under a new concept.

