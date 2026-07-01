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Museveni to address nation on matters of national importance

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:36 - 01 July 2026
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President Museveni
President Museveni is scheduled to address the nation at 8:00pm on Saturday, July 4, 2026, on matters of national importance.
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President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation on Saturday, July 4, 2026, the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) has announced.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the PPU said the President would speak on matters of national importance. The address is scheduled to begin at 8:00pm.

The statement did not disclose the issues Museveni will discuss.

"The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to inform the general public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will address the nation on Saturday, 4 July 2026, on matters of national importance at 8:00 PM," the statement reads.

According to the PPU, the address will air live on all major radio and television stations, as well as online platforms across the country.

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Museveni regularly addresses the country on issues ranging from national security and the economy to public health, governance and government policy.

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