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Makerere releases fresh 2026/2027 government, private admission lists

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:43 - 01 July 2026
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Makerere University is among universities that admit government sponsored students
Makerere University is among universities that admit government sponsored students
Makerere University has released new 2026/2027 admission lists covering government, private, appeals and remarked cases, with District Quota placements still pending verification.
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Makerere University has released fresh admission lists for the 2026/2027 academic year, easing anxiety for thousands of applicants who have been waiting to know their fate.

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The Office of the Academic Registrar said the new lists cover both government-sponsored and private applicants. They also include appeals and remarked cases, giving candidates who challenged earlier decisions a chance to check their status.

Under the government sponsorship scheme, the university has released lists for the Talented Sportsmen and Women Scheme, the Disability Scheme, the District Quota Scheme, and Appeals and Remarked Cases.

The Talented Sportsmen and Women Scheme caters for applicants who excelled in sports. The Disability Scheme covers applicants living with disabilities.

However, applicants admitted under the District Quota Scheme will have to wait a little longer for final confirmation. Makerere said their admission remains provisional until the respective districts complete verification.

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On private sponsorship, the university has released lists for Ugandans with Ugandan qualifications under the direct entry route, Ugandans with foreign qualifications, mature-age entry applicants, Diploma in Performing Arts, and Bachelor of Education External, Batch Two, including allocated subjects.

The release now allows successful applicants to confirm their names, programmes and campuses. They are also expected to start preparing for registration and, where necessary, accommodation applications.

Applicants under the District Quota Scheme have been advised to remain in contact with their district authorities to ensure verification is completed on time.

For candidates who appealed or requested remarks, the new list provides the clarity they have been waiting for.

Applicants have been urged to check the right list for their category, confirm their details, review the cut-off points, and prepare for the next admission steps.

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Find the list here

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