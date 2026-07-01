Ali Ochwo is a Ugandan agronomist working between Uganda and the UAE

Ali Ochwo is a Ugandan agronomist working between Uganda and the UAE

From Uganda to the UAE: Ochwo modelling sustainable climate agriculture for a climate-resilient world

Ali Ochwo is using experience from Uganda and the UAE to promote climate-resilient and sustainable farming.

Ali Ochwo is a Ugandan agronomist working between Uganda and the UAE.

His work focuses on climate-resilient farming, water management, soil health and high-value crops.

He has supported learning visits to Emirates Bio Farm and advised farms in the UAE.

His work links Uganda’s farming experience with the UAE’s agricultural innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By Nicholas Akasula

Sustainable climate agriculture is becoming a global priority as countries respond to water scarcity, food insecurity and climate change.

The United Arab Emirates has positioned itself as a leading example of how agriculture can grow in extreme environments.

Within this field is Ali Ochwo, a Ugandan agronomist contributing practical experience and innovation to climate-resilient farming systems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raised in Uganda’s farming communities, Ochwo developed practical agricultural skills and a deep understanding of farming as a climate-sensitive livelihood.

He later took this experience to the UAE to help address food production challenges in arid conditions while expanding his research and exposure to agricultural innovation.

After his agronomy training, he moved to the UAE, where he gained hands-on experience in desert farming systems and high-performance agriculture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This exposure strengthened his expertise in climate-smart practices, especially water management, soil health and high-value crop production in arid conditions.

It also shaped his approach to innovation and contributed to more efficient, future-focused agricultural practices within the UAE farming environment.

“Working in the UAE helped me understand how agriculture can be engineered for climate resilience,” he explains.

His work draws from the UAE’s long-term agricultural vision, inspired by the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who viewed agriculture as a pillar of national strength, sustainability and development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, Ochwo works between Uganda and the UAE, focusing on agribusiness development, farm advisory and knowledge exchange.

He has facilitated learning visits for officials from Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture to Emirates Bio Farm, promoting sustainable and organic farming practices.

He has also contributed to desert agriculture initiatives with Wadi Dafta Plantation and advised Kaynela Farm on farm expansion, governance and high-value crop strategies.

Through this work, Ochwo continues to link Uganda’s agricultural strengths with the UAE’s innovation-driven farming systems.