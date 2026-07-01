Joshua Baraka has released What Do I Know?, his first solo single of the year

Joshua Baraka has released What Do I Know?, his first solo single of the year

Joshua Baraka returns with reflective new single 'What Do I Know?'

Joshua Baraka’s What Do I Know? explores ambition, doubt and the hidden cost of success.

Joshua Baraka has released What Do I Know?, his first solo single of the year.

The song explores success, loneliness, ambition and uncertainty.

Baraka says the song is about taking risks without guarantees.

The track pays tribute to Radio and Weasel, Maurice Kirya and other influences.

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After months of waiting, Joshua Baraka has released his first solo single of the year, What Do I Know?

The song is now available on major streaming platforms.

What Do I Know? follows Baraka’s personal and creative journey as he reflects on success, ambition and self-discovery.

The track blends soul, emotion and honest writing. It looks at the pressure that comes with chasing dreams and living in the public eye.

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Baraka also explores the loneliness that can come with achievement. He shows that success often carries private costs that fans may not see.

The song does not present Baraka as a man with all the answers. Instead, he uses the question, “What do I know?”, to show doubt, humility and courage.

He suggests that every dream carries uncertainty. He also reminds listeners that no one fully knows what lies ahead.

The song speaks to creatives and dream chasers. It asks them to rethink success and the sacrifices it demands.

It also urges people to stay grounded, build real relationships and support each other as they grow.

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Baraka said the song reflects his current state of mind.

“It’s about taking risks without guarantees. When people ask, ‘What do you know about it?’ before you start something new, the truth is none of us really knows how things will turn out. The song is me processing that uncertainty while choosing to keep moving forward,” he said.

The song also pays tribute to artists who shaped his sound. Baraka compares his ambition to that of a “young Mandela”.

He also honours Ugandan music icons Radio and Weasel, as well as Maurice Kirya, whom he has often named as a major influence.

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KC Freeley and J Strings produced the track.

With What Do I Know?, Baraka adds another chapter to his growth as an artist. The song strengthens his place among Uganda’s rising voices in contemporary African music.