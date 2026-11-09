Museveni retires 11 permanent secretaries, names new faces in major government shake-up

President Yoweri Museveni has reshuffled Uganda's public service, retiring 11 permanent secretaries, appointing 13 new officials and changing leadership at the Defence, Works and ICT ministries.

President Yoweri Museveni has reshuffled Uganda's public service, retiring 11 permanent secretaries, appointing 13 new officials and changing leadership at the Defence, Works and ICT ministries.

President Yoweri Museveni has announced a massive overhaul of Uganda's public service, retiring 11 permanent secretaries and appointing 13 new senior officials across key ministries like Defence, Works, and ICT.

President Yoweri Museveni has retired 11 permanent secretaries and appointed 13 new senior officials in a major shake-up of Uganda's public service.

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In a statement dated November 9, 2026, Museveni also retained 16 officials in their current positions and redeployed 11 others to different government offices.

The changes affect several key ministries, including Defence, Works, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, ICT and Public Service.

Among the officials leaving public service are former permanent secretaries Pius Bigirimana, Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama, Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago and Alex Okello.

Others on the retirement list are Dorcus Okalany, Bageya Waiswa, Edith Nsaja Mwanje, Alfred Okidi, Dr John Geoffrey Mbabazi and Rose Kafeero.

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Museveni appointed Edith Butuuro to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, replacing Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama, who has been retired.

The president also named Eng Flavia Guto Bwire as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The changes bring new leadership to two ministries that oversee Uganda's military administration and major infrastructure projects.

Other new appointments include Prof Stephen Akandwanaho to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Aggrey Wunyi to the Ministry of East African Community Affairs and Mark Sseremba to the Ministry of Public Service.

Kenneth Akiri takes charge at the Ministry of Water and Environment, while Barbara Namugambe joins the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

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Charles Ssentongo becomes the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Maureen Kasande joins the Inspectorate of Government.

Museveni also appointed Emmanuel Freddie Mugunga to the Office of the Prime Minister, Sheeba Kyobutungi Rujoki to the Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation, and Betty Mutesa Cwinya-ai to the Public Service Commission.

Edward Sengonzi Damulira takes over as Clerk to Parliament.

The president also moved 11 officials to new offices.

Among them is Dr Aminah Zawedde, who moves to the Office of the Prime Minister to handle coordination. Her redeployment creates a leadership change at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, where Prof Akandwanaho has been appointed.

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Rosette Byengoma takes up a new role as Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence Procurement, while Aggrey David Kibenge becomes Principal Private Secretary to Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Alex Kakooza moves to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, while Catherine Birakwate Musingwiire joins the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Other redeployed officials include Doreen Silver Katusiime to the Judiciary, Vincent Bagiire Waiswa to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Benjamin Kumumanya to the Judicial Service Commission and Dunstan Balaba to the Ministry of Local Government.

Lynette Bagonza moves to Ethics and Integrity, while Julius Victor Nkeramihigo takes up a position at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Despite the changes, Museveni retained several senior officials who oversee government administration and key public services.

Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye remains Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, while Dr Mary Wenene continues as Deputy Head of Public Service and Deputy Secretary to Cabinet.

Jane Mwesiga Kyarisiima retains her role as Deputy Head of Public Service responsible for Performance and Service Delivery in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Ramathan Ggoobi remains permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Secretary to the Treasury.

Dr Diana Atwiine retains her position at the Ministry of Health, while Eng Irene Bateebe stays at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Dr Kedrace Rwankore Turyagyenda remains at the Ministry of Education and Sports, while Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu continues at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Museveni also retained Jane Barekye as State House Comptroller, Gloria Asio Omaswa as Principal Private Secretary to the President and Yunus Kakande at the Office of the President.

Robert Kasande remains at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, while Pius Perry Biribonwoha continues as Solicitor General.

Dr Asuman Lukwago, Ketty Lamaro and Agnes Kainza Nzogi also retain their positions at the Education Service Commission, Health Service Commission and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, respectively.

Museveni said he exercised his powers under Article 174(2) of the 1995 Constitution to appoint, retain and redeploy the officials.

He also cited Articles 99 and 172(1)(a) as the legal basis for retiring the 11 permanent secretaries.