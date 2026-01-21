Museveni cancels land titles in Kitubulu Forest Reserve

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cancelled all land titles in the Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve, ordered an immediate stop to tree cutting, and admitted that earlier approvals for a mall and mini city were based on wrong information.

In a letter dated December 23, 2025, addressed to Water and Environment minister Sam Cheptoris, Museveni said the forest must be protected “at all costs” because of its importance to the Lake Victoria basin.

“Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve is a vital remnant of the lowland forests surrounding Lake Victoria, filtering pollutants and silt that endanger the Lake Victoria basin,” Museveni wrote. “Preserving that Forest Reserve is important for biodiversity and ecosystem conservation and for protecting the Lake Victoria basin; therefore, it must be protected at all costs.”

Museveni said he had been informed that he earlier approved the development of a shopping mall, hotel and a mini city at Kitubulu, but that the decision was made using incorrect information.

He directed the Ministry of Water and Environment to work with other agencies to resolve the matter and protect the forest.

“Liaise with the Prime Minister, Minister for Lands, Uganda Investment Authority and the Uganda Land Commission to get our investors alternative land outside protected areas,” Museveni said.

The President ordered an immediate halt to tree cutting and the cancellation of all titles in the reserve.

“This is, therefore, to direct you to cancel all titles issued in the Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve. Ensure that the cutting of trees stops immediately,” he wrote.

Museveni also blamed corruption for forest loss in Uganda, saying the country lost 1.1 million hectares of natural forest cover between 2004 and 2025 under the watch of the National Forestry Authority.

“Why? Because of corruption and collusion in illegal activities,” he wrote. He cited the case of Damian Akankwasa, the former NFA executive director, who he said colluded with traders to illegally cut high-value trees.

Museveni praised the Entebbe mayor for resisting the developments.

“I salute the Entebbe Mayor, Fabrice Rulinda, for standing against those selfish and senseless anti-environmental groups,” he said.