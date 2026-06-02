Museveni bids farewell to US ambassador William Popp
President Yoweri Museveni has bid farewell to outgoing United States of America ambassador H.E William Popp at State Lodge, Nakasero.
Museveni hailed the ambassador for strengthening the cordial relations between Uganda and the United States.
"I thank Ambassador Popp for his service over the past years and for his contribution to strengthening the cordial relations between Uganda and the United States. We discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation between our two countries," Museveni said before adding.
"I wish him good luck in his future assignments and endeavours."
Popp presented his credentials in September 2023 before embarking on a tour of duty that lasted almost three years.
In his period of service, he highlighted US support for HIV/ AIDS prevention and treatment and response to the recent Ebola epidemic.
Ahead of the 2026 general elections, he allegedly courted controversy after he purportedly authored a letter to President Museveni advising him to step down. The purported unsolicited advice sparked a brief diplomatic storm that was nipped in the bud.
The United States remains one of Uganda’s key development and strategic partners, with the two countries maintaining longstanding cooperation in sectors such as public health, security, trade, governance, and humanitarian support.