Mukula's son, running for MP, hospitalised amid poisoning reports

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:01 - 25 November 2025
Rodney Mukula
Independent Soroti City East candidate Rodney Mukula has been rushed to Nakasero Hospital after collapsing twice, sparking unconfirmed poisoning reports and coming just days after his mother survived a serious car accident.
Independent Soroti City East candidate Rodney Mukula has been evacuated to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala after a medical emergency.

He was first treated at Doctor’s Plaza Hospital in Soroti City, where he reportedly collapsed twice at 3AM and again in the afternoon.

Emergency equipment at Nakasero has been activated, and Dr Moses Byaruhanga, a Uganda Police toxicologist, is on standby.

Mukula’s condition remains unclear. Some reports point to possible poisoning, but this has not been confirmed.

Mukula, son of former NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region and former minister Capt Mike Mukula, is known for his work in healthcare and education in Soroti City East.

The scare comes days after Gladys Mukula, wife of Capt Mike Mukula, survived a crash at the Clock Tower Flyover that left her car badly damaged.

Meanwhile, Rodney Mukula is set to face Isaac Orego, who won the NRM primaries, in the Soroti City East parliamentary race.

According to the Electoral Commission, Presidential and Parliamentary elections will take place on January 15, 2026, kicking off a three-week election cycle.

PWDs and Special Interest Group councillors will vote on January 19, 2026.

District Chairpersons and the Lord Mayor will be elected on January 22, 2026, and Regional Youth Representatives will close the process on February 6, 2026.

