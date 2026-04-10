Mufumbiro denied bail to bury wife

Kanyanya Magistrate Court blocked Mufumbiro’s plea for temporary release on grounds of compassion, kindness and benevolence arguing that the former legislator’s matter before court is sensitive and political in nature.

National Unity Platform Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro has been denied bail to bury his wife, Edith Katende Mufumbiro.

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Mrs Mufumbiro lost the battle to cancer on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

Kanyanya Magistrate Court blocked Mufumbiro’s plea for temporary release on grounds of compassion, kindness and benevolence arguing that the former legislator’s matter before court is sensitive and political in nature.

Mufumbiro argued that his wife in her dying declaration sought his presence by her side and desired him to take care of her.

“In the final days of her release, as her condition deteriorated and became clear that she would not recover, Edith in the presence of my family members expressed her last and most earnest wish: that I be her by side and that I be permitted to lay her to rest,” Mufumbiro pleaded before adding.

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“And it’s the very reason I have decided to appeal to your office for my temporary release. I pray that you entreat the Chief Magistrate, Kawempe Chief Magistrate’s Court and the Grade I as their supervisor, to grant me bail to be able to bury my wife.”

However, despite the emotional plea, Kanyanya Magistrates court has denied Mufumbiro the opportunity to fulfil his wife's last wishes through a video conference hearing and further remanded him to Luzira Prison.