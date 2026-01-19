MTN gives update on delayed mobile money restoration

The disruption began after UCC suspended some mobile money transactions and internet access ahead of elections held on January 15, 2026.

MTN Uganda has said it does not know when mobile money services will be fully restored.

The telecom said restrictions remain in place under a directive from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

“Mobile money restrictions are still in place as per UCC directive. There is no defined timeline for full restoration at the moment. We regret any inconvenience this may cause,” MTN posted on X.

The company responded to a user who asked: “Hello @mtnug please give us back mobile money network. We wish to work.”

Withdrawals remain the most affected service. Users can send money, but withdrawals have been unstable.

Uganda started restoring internet access on January 17, 2026. The shutdown began on January 13, 2026, ahead of the general election.

UCC said the restrictions aimed to curb misinformation, reduce electoral fraud, and prevent incitement to violence.

Only essential services remained available during the blackout.

Users reported phased internet restoration from about 11pm on January 17, 2026. Access was not fully restored.

By the morning of January 18, 2026, many users still could not access platforms such as Facebook and X. Local reports said social media access remained blocked despite partial connectivity.

The shutdown disrupted daily business. Traders and mobile money agents were among the worst hit.