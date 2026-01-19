Advertisement

MTN gives update on delayed mobile money restoration

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:37 - 19 January 2026
Mobile money
The disruption began after UCC suspended some mobile money transactions and internet access ahead of elections held on January 15, 2026.
Advertisement

MTN Uganda has said it does not know when mobile money services will be fully restored.

Advertisement

The telecom said restrictions remain in place under a directive from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

“Mobile money restrictions are still in place as per UCC directive. There is no defined timeline for full restoration at the moment. We regret any inconvenience this may cause,” MTN posted on X.

The company responded to a user who asked: “Hello @mtnug please give us back mobile money network. We wish to work.”

Withdrawals remain the most affected service. Users can send money, but withdrawals have been unstable.

Advertisement

The disruption began after UCC suspended some mobile money transactions and internet access ahead of elections held on January 15, 2026.

Uganda started restoring internet access on January 17, 2026. The shutdown began on January 13, 2026, ahead of the general election.

UCC said the restrictions aimed to curb misinformation, reduce electoral fraud, and prevent incitement to violence.

Only essential services remained available during the blackout.

Users reported phased internet restoration from about 11pm on January 17, 2026. Access was not fully restored.

Advertisement

By the morning of January 18, 2026, many users still could not access platforms such as Facebook and X. Local reports said social media access remained blocked despite partial connectivity.

The shutdown disrupted daily business. Traders and mobile money agents were among the worst hit.

Industry players said agency banking systems went down. Mobile money withdrawals remained on and off, leaving many customers stranded.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
2026 job trends: What recruiters will be looking for
Business
20.01.2026
2026 job trends: What recruiters will be looking for
Flavia Tumusiime confirms MP-elect Ivan Kyeyune still with NTV
Entertainment
20.01.2026
Flavia Tumusiime confirms MP-elect Ivan Kyeyune still with NTV
Family dispels Baby Gloria marriage breakup reports
Entertainment
20.01.2026
Family dispels Baby Gloria marriage breakup reports
Minister Amongi blames election loss on Speaker Among
News
20.01.2026
Minister Amongi blames election loss on Speaker Among
Besigye reportedly rushed to hospital
News
20.01.2026
Besigye reportedly rushed to hospital
Play It Loud launches Creative Trainee Programme 2026 to bridge skills gap
Entertainment
19.01.2026
Play It Loud launches Creative Trainee Programme 2026 to bridge skills gap