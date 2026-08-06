Miss Uganda search begins as Jinja selects three finalists

Nabirye Faith Magero, Ajambo Olivia and Balwaani Patricia qualified for the national finale

Nabirye Faith Magero, Ajambo Olivia and Balwaani Patricia qualified for the national finale

Nabirye Faith Magero, Ajambo Olivia and Balwaani Patricia will represent eastern Uganda at the Miss Uganda 2026 grand finale after winning the regional contest in Jinja.

The Miss Uganda regional search opened in Jinja over the weekend;

Nabirye Faith Magero, Ajambo Olivia and Balwaani Patricia qualified for the national finale;

the grand finale will take place at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on October 10;

the regional search will continue in West Nile, northern, western and central Uganda.

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Jinja hosted the opening leg of the Miss Uganda regional search over the weekend, with three contestants earning places in the national finale.

Nabirye Faith Magero, Ajambo Olivia and Balwaani Patricia emerged as the top contestants during the eastern regional finale on Sunday.

The three will represent eastern Uganda at the Miss Uganda grand finale at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on October 10. The eventual winner will represent Uganda at Miss World.

The regional competition followed the launch of the 2026 Miss Uganda season on June 18. Organisers are searching across the country for young women with leadership skills, talent and ambition.

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Activities in Jinja began on Friday with the “Party with the Queens” at Le Jouri Lounge.

V&A Sherry organised the event in partnership with the Miss Uganda Foundation. It brought together current and former beauty queens, media personalities, pageant supporters and invited guests.

The event also introduced the eastern regional auditions and celebrated the history of the pageant.

Contestants faced judges during a competition that tested their confidence, communication skills, stage presence and character.

Several participants impressed the audience with their responses and composure. The judges also considered their sense of purpose and ability to represent their communities.

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Magero became emotional after officials announced her as the eastern regional queen.

“I am very happy that I have won today as queen to represent the East in the Miss Uganda pageant. This means everything to me. I'm grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me. Representing Eastern Uganda is an honour, and I'm ready for the journey ahead,” she said.

Families, friends and supporters celebrated with the winners. Contestants also embraced after the results in a show of unity.

V&A Sherry Brand Manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere said the partnership aimed to celebrate women who inspire others through their journeys.

“Miss Uganda is about confidence, purpose and celebrating women who inspire others through their journeys. Those are the moments people naturally want to share, and that's where V&A Sherry feels most at home,” Tumwizere said.

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“We wanted to create an occasion where the queens, their supporters and the wider community could come together and celebrate the beginning of another remarkable journey.”