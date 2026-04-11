Minister reveals why TikToker Ken Mukalakasa was released by police

Mukalakasa appeared at the minister’s office where he admitted to the allegations in the presence of officials.

Mukalakasa appeared at the minister’s office where he admitted to the allegations in the presence of officials.

The minister also revealed that investigations hit a snag after the victim in the sexual assault video refused to come forward, fearing that he could face charges of his own

State Minister for Youths and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi has explained why TikToker Ken Mukalakasa was released from police custody, weeks after investigations were launched into his alleged same-sex assault incidents.

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Mukkalakasa, whose real name is Nyanzi Kenneth Lukyamuzi, was arrested in late March 2026 after a viral video allegedly linked him to acts described by police as “against the order of nature.”

He was taken into custody at Central Police Station in Kampala as detectives opened investigations into a case dating back to 2018.

Before his arrest, Mukalakasa appeared at the minister’s office where he admitted to the allegations in the presence of officials.

He was later handed over to Criminal Investigations Directorate officers for further handling.

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Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi

Minister explains release on bond

Questions emerged yesterday, after reports that the TikToker had been released. Mukalakasa later shared a video revealing that he had “returned from a forced holiday”

In a statement, however, Barugahara said his release was at the discretion of the police and that the ministry had completed its role

The minister also revealed that investigations hit a snag after the victim in the sexual assault video refused to come forward, fearing that he could face charges of his own

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“The Ministry of Gender has fulfilled its role in this matter. We handed over the suspect Ken to the Central Police Station for proper case management and investigations,” he said

“However, upon the victim realizing that he also had a case to answer, her aunt concealed him and efforts to locate him have been negative. A few days ago, the Police granted Ken a police bond,” Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi said.

He added that the ministry had no further mandate once the suspect was handed to investigators.

“We affirm that the Ministry has performed its duties fully. The matter now rests with our diligent police officers and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further action, in accordance with Articles 120–124 of the Constitution of Uganda, which define the powers, independence, and responsibilities of the DPP in initiating and conducting prosecutions,” he stated.

Debate over confession video

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The minister’s explanation followed criticism from media personality Frank Ntambi, who questioned the circumstances surrounding Mukalakasa’s release.

Ntambi argued that the recorded confession at the minister’s office could weaken prosecution, saying statements obtained under pressure may be inadmissible in court.

Barugahara insisted that investigations are ongoing and that the decision on prosecution lies with police and the DPP. He said the ministry only facilitated the suspect’s handover and did not control decisions on bond or charges.