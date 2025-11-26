Mike Mukula confirms son was poisoned

Speaking in a video recorded from Nakasero Hospital where Rodney was evacuated following a medical emergency, the elder Mukula said the painful incident validated his long-standing reservations about his son entering politics.

Former Minister and NRM Vice Chairman Capt. Mike Mukula has confirmed that his son, Rodney Mukula, the independent candidate for Soroti City East, is currently receiving treatment for poisoning.

“I did not want Rodney to join politics. It took me over three to four months trying to dissuade him from joining politics,” Capt. Mukula stated.

He revealed that Rodney had initiated the move himself, driven by a desire to serve his community.

“To have seen him in this pain now really vindicates me to say that I had told him that politics is a very dangerous game, full of intrigue, scheming and manipulation.”

Emergency Evacuation and Toxicologist on Standby

Rodney Mukula was rushed to Nakasero Hospital after suffering two collapse episodes, first at 3 AM and again in the afternoon, while in Soroti City.

He initially received care at Doctor’s Plaza Hospital before the emergency transfer to the capital.

The severity of the situation necessitated the activation of emergency protocols at Nakasero, with Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, a Uganda Police toxicologist, placed on standby, signalling the official investigation into the cause of the medical crisis.

Rodney, known locally for his work in healthcare and education within Soroti City East, is challenging Isaac Orego, who won the NRM primaries, in the upcoming parliamentary race.

Rodney Mukula

The Dangers of the Political Path

While relieved that his son is receiving care, Capt. Mukula used the moment to issue a caution, both to Rodney and to others considering public life.

He hopes the incident serves as a lesson about the inherent dangers of the political arena.

“I only hope that he learns a lesson, now that he has chosen this path, to be more careful in the future, watch what he is eating, be very careful about who he associates with; while at the same time continuing to serve his people,” he advised.

Rodney Mukula’s medical emergency comes mere days after a separate, alarming incident involving the family.

Gladys Mukula, Capt. Mike Mukula’s wife, recently survived a crash at the Clock Tower Flyover, which resulted in significant damage to her vehicle.