Men open up on emotional struggles at Ntinda meetup

Gilbey’s Hangouts is gaining momentum as it creates space for honest conversations around men’s emotional well-being.

Gilbey’s Hangouts returned with focus on men’s emotional well-being

Discussions highlighted challenges around vulnerability and expression

Women called for safe and trusted spaces for openness

Growing turnout shows rising interest in deeper conversations

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A different kind of conversation unfolded at Old Tymerz Ntinda on Friday, May 2, 2026, as Gilbey’s Hangouts returned for its second edition, sparking bold discussions on men’s emotional well-being and personal expression.

Hosted by media personality Ronnie McVex, the session moved away from light banter and focused on reflection. It gave men space to speak openly about their rights, pressures, and the often-unspoken question of what makes a man cry.

The discussion exposed a clear divide in views. Some men said they struggle to open up, especially to women, due to fear of judgment or misunderstanding. Others disagreed, saying vulnerability, when expressed in the right space, can be empowering rather than a weakness.

The discussion exposed a clear divide in views

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Women who joined the conversation encouraged honesty. They stressed the need for safe spaces, noting that openness should come naturally and with trusted people.

The exchange resonated with many attendees. Guests shared personal experiences and opinions that reflected the realities of modern relationships and social expectations.

Beyond the discussion, guests enjoyed a range of Gilbey’s cocktails. This added a social touch while keeping the relaxed feel that defines the Hangouts.

Old Tymerz’s old-school playlist set the tone, blending nostalgia with a calm atmosphere that allowed easy conversation and connection.

The larger turnout at the second edition showed rising interest. More people turned up to take part in deeper conversations.

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Hosted by media personality Ronnie McVex, the session moved away from light banter and focused on reflection

“We are seeing more people embrace these conversations, and that is exactly what we hoped for. It’s about creating an environment where people feel heard, understood, and comfortable enough to share their perspectives,” he said.