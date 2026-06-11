Masaka taxi driver wins trip to watch Chelsea live at Stamford Bridge

A 29-year-old taxi driver from Masaka has won an all-expenses-paid trip to London to watch Chelsea FC through a Predator Energy promotion.

A taxi driver from Nyendo in Masaka District is set for the football experience of a lifetime after winning an all-expenses-paid trip to London to watch Chelsea FC play live at Stamford Bridge.

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Kiyinji Paul, 29, won the prize through the ongoing Predator Energy "Under the Crown" consumer promotion after purchasing a Predator Energy drink and entering a code via SMS.

Kiyinji, who operates along the Sembabule–Masaka route, said he never expected a simple drink purchase would earn him a chance to watch one of the world's biggest football clubs in action.

"I have always loved football, and Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world. I never imagined I could get this kind of opportunity from just buying a drink. It is truly amazing," he said.

The promotion is a partnership between Predator Energy, Monster Energy Company and Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), which handles local production and distribution of the brand in Uganda.

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Running from April 2 to June 15, 2026, the campaign aims to reward football fans while celebrating Uganda's passion for the sport.

Michael Kimuli, Business Manager for Uganda at Monster Energy Company, said the promotion is creating excitement among consumers across the country.

"We are excited to see everyday consumers like Kiyinji win. His story reflects the excitement the promotion is generating across the country," Kimuli said.

Besides the grand prize trips to London, participants stand a chance to win daily airtime prizes worth a combined Shs405 million and 15 motorcycles through weekly draws.

Five winners and their guests will travel to London to watch a Chelsea FC match live at Stamford Bridge.

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To enter the competition, consumers must buy a Predator 350ml PET bottle with a white cap, retrieve the unique code under the cap and send it via SMS to 6688.

According to organisers, all draws are conducted under the supervision of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, with independent oversight to ensure transparency.