Masaka businessman killed with 2 kids in Entebbe Expressway crash identified

Masaka businessman Bosco Sennyonjo, popularly known as Bosco Bitanda, and his two children died

Masaka businessman Bosco Sennyonjo, popularly known as Bosco Bitanda, and his two children died

Masaka businessman Bosco Sennyonjo, popularly known as Bosco Bitanda, and his two children died their vehicle crashed along the Mpala section of the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway on March 16, 2026.

A wealthy businessman from Masaka City, Bosco Sennyonjo, popularly known as Bosco Bitanda, and his two children have died in a road accident on the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway.

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Another person sustained serious injuries, according to reports.

The accident occurred on March 16, 2026 along the Mpala section of the Expressway as the vehicle travelled from Masaka towards Entebbe International Airport. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver dozed off while driving.

According to information shared on the official Kampala–Entebbe Expressway pages, the driver is believed to have fallen asleep due to fatigue after a long-distance journey.

Authorities said the crash claimed the lives of three occupants on the spot, while another passenger survived with injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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“The vehicle was traveling from Masaka towards the Airport when the driver reportedly dozed off due to fatigue after a long-distance journey,” the statement reads.

“Tragically, three occupants lost their lives, while one sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.”

“Our Incident Response team worked closely with police to secure the scene and manage traffic,” the Expressway management said in a statement posted on its official pages.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Allan Ssempebwa, a communications officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, also confirmed the crash.

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“Yes. A road crash has been reported this morning along the Mpala–Kajjansi section of the Expressway involving one vehicle,” Ssempebwa wrote.

“Preliminary reports indicate fatalities while some occupants sustained injuries. Finer details are yet to be ascertained as our Incident response teams involving @KEE_UG and @PoliceUg are still handling the incident.”

Authorities warned motorists about the dangers of driving while tired, especially during long-distance travel.