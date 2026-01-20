Man who defeated Kivumbi is brother to Treasury Boss Ggoobi

Eriasa Mukiibi, the former Sunday Monitor editor who defeated Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi to win the Butambala parliamentary seat, is a brother of Ramathan Ggoobi, the Secretary to the Treasury and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

People familiar with the family confirmed the relationship. Some observers have questioned whether the connection influenced the outcome. Mukiibi ran as an independent.

Public records show that Eriasa Mukiibi Sserunjogi holds a master’s degree in media leadership and innovation and an undergraduate degree in mass communication.

He has worked as a journalist for Deutsche Welle, The Independent, Daily Monitor, Al Jazeera, The East African, and The Sunrise.

His victory adds to a growing list of candidates who unseated long-serving or high-profile MPs in the 2026 elections.

Former Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga lost Nyendo–Mukungwe to NUP’s Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira. In Busiro East, Medard Lubega Sseggona lost to independent Emmanuel Magoola. Abed Bwanika lost Kimanya–Kabonera to NUP’s Patrick Kuteesa.

In Kyotera District, Geoffrey Lutaaya lost Kakuuto County, while Sarah Babirye Kityo won Bukoto East. In Kira Municipality, NUP’s George Musisi defeated Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Several long-serving NRM rebels also lost their seats, including Theodore Ssekikubo in Lwemiyaga, Wilfred Niwagaba in Ndorwa East, and Barnabas Tinkasimire in Buyaga West.

A number of ministers were defeated as well. These include David Bahati, Hamson Obua, Agnes Nandutu, Joyce Moriku Kaducu, John Mulimba, Henry Okello Oryem, and Beatrice Anywar.

