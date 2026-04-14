Makerere student arrested for breaking into college building, stealing equipment

The police canine, Boela, picked a scent and tracked it for about 900 metres

The police canine, Boela, picked a scent and tracked it for about 900 metres

Police used a sniffer dog to track suspects in a Makerere veterinary college break-in and recovered several stolen items from a nearby house.

Police at Wandegeya responded to a break-in at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Makerere University on April 13, 2026. The incident happened at the Postmortem Department building where unknown people broke into offices and stole equipment.

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Officers arrived at the scene and deployed a sniffer dog to assist investigations. The police canine, Boela, picked a scent and tracked it for about 900 metres. The trail led officers to a nearby residential area. The dog stopped at a house occupied by two suspects.

Police identified the suspects as David Ochieng and Colline Wandwali. Officers searched the house and recovered several items believed to have been stolen from the university.

These included electrical wire cables and extensions, five CPUs, a Dell desktop computer, two office chairs and a printer. Police also recovered six black Dell projectors, a cupboard, a hard disk, gloves marked Makerere University, a curtain frame, a projector screen and a laptop.

Preliminary findings show that David Ochieng works at the Makerere University farm and is also a student at the College of Veterinary Medicine. Police said this could help investigators understand how the suspects accessed the premises.

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