Controversy: Ex-beauty queen, now youth MP for north, rushes to explains her origin

Elma Kapel Challa, the Youth MP-elect for Northern Region, has taken to X to defend her origin after a blog claimed she does not speak any native language from the area.

Elma Kapel Challa, the Youth MP-elect for Northern Region, has taken to X to defend her origin after a blog claimed she does not speak any native language from the area.

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"Meet Ella Chapelle Challa the first Youth MP for Northern Uganda who does not speak any native language from her electoral area," the blog said.

Challa responded: "The name is Elma Kapel Challa, a daughter to two proud karamojongs, I have grown up in my roots, Mr Kapel from Kotido Kadocha and Anyakun from Nakapiripirit, just because I don’t fit a certain aesthetic doesn’t mean I don’t belong or know my language!!!!!!! I was Miss tourism Uganda and have been representing karamoja globally while speaking my language, Mgichanichan akoni pak !!!"

Before joining Parliament, Challa served as Miss Tourism Uganda 2017/18. She appears to be facing stereotypes that people from Northern Uganda are dark-skinned, while her complexion is more common in western and parts of central Uganda.

But you don't look like a kjong at all but aRwandese or Westerner. DNA needs to be conducted — HESKETH 🇺🇬 (@ogwokmaurice) April 14, 2026

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In previous interviews, she said she comes from Nakapelimoru, where Mount Moroto is located. She said she often visited during third-term holidays while studying in Kampala.

Why don't u have many bangles on your hand?. (This question isn't offensive. It's just to preserve culture) — Kampala (@_Kampala) April 13, 2026

She has also said she speaks Akarimajong, Luganda, English and Swahili, and understands Runyankore and Rugisu.

Kapel Challa Elma holds a Master of Science in Global Logistics Operations and Supply Chain Management from Northumbria University.

She was declared elected Youth Member of Parliament for Northern Uganda after polling 1,245 votes. She defeated Wacha Elizabeth Shakira of UPC, who polled 343 votes, and Amollo Elizabeth of DP, who secured eight votes.

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Born in Kotido District, her father is from Nakapelimoru in Kotido, while her mother is from Nakapiripirit in the Karamoja sub-region.

She also holds a First-Class BA in Global Business Management from the University of Northampton and a BA in Media and Drama from Cardiff Metropolitan University. She obtained her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education from Buddo Secondary School and attended Entebbe Christian School for O-Level.

Kapel Challa has worked in several youth-focused roles. As Miss Tourism Uganda, she promoted Uganda’s heritage as a national tourism ambassador. She also worked with the Ateker International Development Organisation, advocating for community development and cultural identity.