Government speaks on new fuel supply, changing prices

UNOC said it continues to actively manage supply chains and maintain adequate fuel levels

UNOC said it continues to actively manage supply chains and maintain adequate fuel levels

Government says fuel supply is stable as Uganda expects 119 million litres shipment while monitoring prices amid global tensions

The Government has reassured the public that fuel supply across Uganda remains stable, even as global geopolitical tensions continue to affect international oil prices.

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In a statement released on April 14, 2026, the Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), said petroleum product supply remains secure and sufficient to meet national demand.

Authorities said another fuel vessel carrying 119 million litres is expected to dock at Mombasa Port on April 15, 2026. The shipment will boost national reserves and support continued availability across the country.

The Government said it continues to actively manage supply chains and maintain adequate stock levels. Officials added that this approach is meant to prevent shortages and ensure smooth distribution of fuel.

However, the statement noted that pump prices remain influenced by global market dynamics. It cited ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran as some of the factors affecting international oil prices. These developments, officials said, continue to shape pricing trends in local markets.

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Despite the pressure, Government said it is closely monitoring pricing and has measures in place to keep fuel costs within reasonable and manageable levels.