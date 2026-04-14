Advertisement

Hitmaker Bash Luks builds case for artist ownership

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 17:25 - 14 April 2026
Bashir Lukonge, known to his fans as Bash Luks
Known for songs such as Sweet Melody and Ananjagala, Bash Luks first built his public profile as a singer and actor, with appearances in productions including The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and In the Light of Truth.
Advertisement

Kampala artist Bashir Lukonge, popularly known as Bash Luks, is emerging as one of a growing number of Ugandan musicians seeking to redefine success in the music industry beyond chart performance.

Advertisement

Known for songs such as Sweet Melody and Ananjagala, Bash Luks first built his public profile as a singer and actor, with appearances in productions including The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and In the Light of Truth.

But his recent work as the founder of Lot Fire Records has drawn attention to a different side of his career.

Founded in 2020, Lot Fire Records positions itself as an independent label focused on helping creators retain ownership of their master recordings.

In an industry where many artists have long complained of exploitative contracts and limited control over their work, the label reflects a wider shift among younger African musicians who are taking a stronger interest in rights, royalties and long-term control of their music.

Advertisement
Bashir Lukonge, known to his fans as Bash Luks

Bash Luks has said the label was created to offer guidance to other artists and help them avoid some of the challenges he faced earlier in his own career.

That message appears to resonate within a changing East African music landscape, where digital distribution has opened more opportunities for independent releases.

His background in film and storytelling has also shaped his artistic identity, giving his music a narrative style that appeals to younger audiences.

Beyond entertainment, he has also used his platform for collaborations tied to public awareness campaigns, including work around health issues.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Controversy: Ex-beauty queen, now youth MP for north, rushes to explains her origin
News
14.04.2026
Controversy: Ex-beauty queen, now youth MP for north, rushes to explains her origin
Government speaks on new fuel supply, changing prices
News
14.04.2026
Government speaks on new fuel supply, changing prices
Hitmaker Bash Luks builds case for artist ownership
Entertainment
14.04.2026
Hitmaker Bash Luks builds case for artist ownership
Why Kabaka's firstborn cannot succeed him; Muwenda Mutebi's elder brother you didn’t know about
News
14.04.2026
Why Kabaka's firstborn cannot succeed him; Muwenda Mutebi's elder brother you didn’t know about
VIDEO: New Best Hotel Busega faces closure
News
14.04.2026
VIDEO: New Best Hotel Busega faces closure
Makerere student arrested for breaking into college building, stealing equipment
News
14.04.2026
Makerere student arrested for breaking into college building, stealing equipment