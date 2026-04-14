Hitmaker Bash Luks builds case for artist ownership

Bashir Lukonge, known to his fans as Bash Luks

Bashir Lukonge, known to his fans as Bash Luks

Known for songs such as Sweet Melody and Ananjagala, Bash Luks first built his public profile as a singer and actor, with appearances in productions including The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and In the Light of Truth.

Kampala artist Bashir Lukonge, popularly known as Bash Luks, is emerging as one of a growing number of Ugandan musicians seeking to redefine success in the music industry beyond chart performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known for songs such as Sweet Melody and Ananjagala, Bash Luks first built his public profile as a singer and actor, with appearances in productions including The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and In the Light of Truth.

But his recent work as the founder of Lot Fire Records has drawn attention to a different side of his career.

Founded in 2020, Lot Fire Records positions itself as an independent label focused on helping creators retain ownership of their master recordings.

In an industry where many artists have long complained of exploitative contracts and limited control over their work, the label reflects a wider shift among younger African musicians who are taking a stronger interest in rights, royalties and long-term control of their music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bashir Lukonge, known to his fans as Bash Luks

Bash Luks has said the label was created to offer guidance to other artists and help them avoid some of the challenges he faced earlier in his own career.

That message appears to resonate within a changing East African music landscape, where digital distribution has opened more opportunities for independent releases.

His background in film and storytelling has also shaped his artistic identity, giving his music a narrative style that appeals to younger audiences.