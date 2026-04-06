Lynda Ddane shrugs off fresh commentary on body size

Ugandan DJ and media personality Lynda Ddane has responded to a fresh wave of social media commentary about her body after photos of her at Etania’s Becoming Life Of The Party concert in Lugogo went viral.

Ugandan DJ and media personality Lynda Ddane has responded to a fresh wave of social media commentary about her body after photos of her at Etania’s Becoming Life Of The Party concert in Lugogo went viral.

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Ddane appeared at the event in a long-sleeved mesh crop top layered over a matching bandeau and distressed denim shorts with frayed edges.

The outfit drew attention online, with some users mocking her appearance while others said they were worried about how much her body size has changed in recent months.

The comments followed an earlier period when Ddane had lost a lot of weight, prompting wide public discussion about her health and appearance.

Lynda Ddane

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Ddane chooses character over looks

In response to the latest remarks, Ddane made it clear that she was not interested in measuring her worth through public opinion on her looks.

“Not everyone will get it, but … I’d still pick character over appearance,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities stepped in to defend her.

DJ Viana Indi condemned the culture of mocking people over how they look, dress or live.

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“We really need to outgrow this habit of trolling people for how they look, what they wear, or how they choose to live. It’s tiring. It’s unnecessary. And honestly, it says more about you than it does about them."

Lynda Ddane

Past scrutiny still lingers

This is not the first time Ddane has had to address public discussion about her body. In February, she opened up about the emotional toll she suffered during the height of scrutiny over her dramatic weight loss in late 2024.

At the time, rumours about her health spread widely, fuelled by her physical transformation and a long break from her NTV Uganda show.

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Some supporters expressed concern, but others made cruel claims about terminal illness and her lifestyle. The pressure became so intense that she once took an HIV test live on TikTok to silence the speculation.

Speaking then, Ddane said the experience left her deeply hurt and angry, but she later chose to prioritise her mental wellbeing. She said she has since regained some weight and no longer allows public opinion to control her happiness.