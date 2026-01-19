LIST: Big names fall as surprises mark 2026 MP elections

The 2026 parliamentary elections saw senior opposition figures and several cabinet ministers lose their seats, while the ruling NRM and NUP recorded major gains and surprise victories across the country.

In Kampala Central, National Unity Platform (NUP) secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya lost to Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The race attracted wide attention after incumbent Muhammad Nsereko quit to pursue a presidential bid that failed at nomination stage.

In Kawempe South, NRM’s Madinah Nsereko defeated Fred Nyanzi, also known as Chairman Nyanzi.

The seat had been vacated by Bashir Kazibwe, who did not seek re-election after falling out with NUP leaders.

Rukungiri Municipality returned retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, who beat Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe of the People’s Front for Freedom and two independents.

In Lira City, Gender minister Betty Amongi lost the Woman MP race to Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng after shifting from Oyam County.

Minister Betty Amongi

Former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga lost Nyendo-Mukungwe to NUP’s Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira.

In Busiro East, Medard Lubega Sseggona fell to independent Emmanuel Magoola, while Abed Bwanika lost Kimanya-Kabonera to NUP’s Patrick Kuteesa.

In Kyotera District, Geoffrey Lutaaya lost Kakuuto County, while Sarah Babirye Kityo won Bukoto East. Former trade minister Amelia Kyambadde defeated Hilary Kiyaga, also known as Dr Hilderman, in Mawokota County.

Lands minister Judith Nabakooba returned to Parliament after winning the Mityana District Woman MP seat. In Nakawa East, former deputy attorney general Fred Ruhindi beat Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro.

Several long-serving NRM rebels lost their seats, including Theodore Ssekikubo in Lwemiyaga, Wilfred Niwagaba in Ndorwa East and Barnabas Tinkasimire in Buyaga West.

In Wakiso, NRM candidates reclaimed Busiro North, Busiro South and Entebbe Municipality. In Kira Municipality, NUP’s George Musisi defeated Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda

A number of ministers also lost. These include David Bahati, Hamson Obua, Agnes Nandutu, Joyce Moriku Kaducu, John Mulimba, Henry Okello Oryem and Beatrice Anywar.