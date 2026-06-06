Kyambogo first year student burnt to death while cooking in hostel

The deceased, identified as Bumba Juma, was pursuing a Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management and was attached to Nanziri Hall.

A first-year student at Kyambogo University has died after suffering severe burns in a fire incident at his rented accommodation in Bweyogerere.

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The deceased, identified as Bumba Juma, was pursuing a Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management and was attached to Nanziri Hall.

Juma reportedly died at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, where he had been admitted following the incident.

The university thought its student guild confirmed the tragic news on Saturday.

"We hereby inform you of the passing on of Mr Bumba Juma, registration number 25/U/PLE/08178/PE, a first-year, second-semester student in the Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management, attached to Nanziri Hall. Mr Bumba Juma passed away this morning at Kiruddu Hospital, where he was admitted after being burnt in his rental in Bweyogerere town," the notice reads.

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Reports indicate that the student had sustained critical burns after a cooking coil exploded in his room while he was cooking.

Juma sustained critical burns and was rushed to Kiruddu hospital where he died

One social media post claimed that the evening student, who was reportedly staying in Kireka, was involved in an incident in which "a coil is said to have exploded in his room".

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Neighbours reportedly rushed to the scene, although details surrounding the incident remained unclear.

The exact cause of the fire had not been officially confirmed by police or university authorities by press time.

Kyambogo University said it had covered the costs of embalming, transportation and burial in line with its Student Burial Policy.

The institution said Juma would be laid to rest in Kamonkoli Kerene Village in Budaka District.