Kabula County MP Enos Asiimwe narrates how a gunman attacked him

A collage of screengrabs from a New Vision interview of MP Enos Asiimwe

A collage of screengrabs from a New Vision interview of MP Enos Asiimwe

Kabula County MP Enos Asiimwe says he survived a gun attack at a Lyantonde hotel after escaping through a window and injuring his leg.

MP Enos Asiimwe says he noticed suspicious movement at his hotel room before the attack.

He saw a man in the opposite room carrying a gun and quickly locked himself inside.

He escaped by jumping through the window, breaking his leg and damaging his ankle.

Two suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

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Kabula County MP Enos Asiimwe has narrated what happened on the day he was attacked by a gunman at a hotel in Lyantonde.

“What helped me is that the floor I normally use at the hotel is rarely busy,” Asiimwe, also known as Kinywamacunda, said in an interview with New Vision.

“That day when I entered the corridor, I had the door opening, but there was something suspicious about the way the door was moving, like it was being blown by slow wind instead of someone opening it.”

“It was opening slowly, like there was a force of wind moving it,” he continued. “I wondered what could have gone wrong!”

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Enos Asiimwe

Part of him thought housekeepers had forgotten to lock the door, so he continued moving towards the room.

To his shock, when he opened his door, the opposite door also opened.

As he moved to enter and close his room, he saw someone in the opposite room peeping at him.

He also noticed that the man in the opposite room was carrying a gun, as its muzzle was peeping out.

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“I immediately rushed to my room and locked it,” he said, adding that the beauty of the hotel’s lock system was that once the door is locked from inside, only a person with an access key can unlock it from outside.

Courtyard Hotel Lyantonde where Enos Asiimwe was attacked

However, the gunman followed him and started hitting the door to force it open.

“I then realised the situation was now serious and he was after me,” he said, adding that he started scanning the room and realised his only escape route was through the window.

He said when he opened the window, he did not immediately jump out. He held onto the window frame, hoping that the gunman would fail to open the door.

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But unfortunately, in not more than five minutes, the door gave in, and that is when Asiimwe let go and fell.

He landed on his right leg, breaking bones where the leg joins the foot. His ankle was also badly damaged.

Kabula County MP Enos Asiimwe in hospital

The gunman tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed, so he also jumped through the window and found him down. The second attempt to shoot also failed.

On the third attempt, he cocked the gun while panicking, and the gun’s springs gave way.

As all this was happening, Enos Asiimwe was shouting and calling for help, forcing the gunman to flee.

The incident happened on March 15, 2026, at around 10pm to 11pm.