FULL LIST: Uganda Prisons Service promotes 4,996 junior officers

Uganda Prisons Service has promoted 4,996 junior officers and says those left out will be considered in the next round.

Uganda Prisons Service has promoted 4,996 junior officers after approval by the 36th Prisons Council.

The promotions cover ranks from Principal Officer I to Warder and Wardress.

The largest number of promotions went to Sergeant Warder/Wardress and Lance Corporal Warder/Wardress ranks.

Officers not promoted in this cycle will be considered in the next round

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The Uganda Prisons Service has promoted 4,996 junior officers following the approval of the 36th Prisons Council.

In a press release dated April 29, 2026, Senior Commissioner of Prisons and spokesperson Frank Baine Mayanja said the promotions covered officers from the rank of Principal Officer I to Warder and Wardress.

According to the release, 139 officers were promoted to Principal Officer I, while 196 moved to Principal Officer II.

Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson, Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine Mayanja

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Another 201 officers were promoted to Chief Warder and Wardress I, 204 to Chief Warder and Wardress II, and 432 to Chief Warder and Wardress III.

A total of 1,512 officers were promoted to Sergeant Warder and Wardress, 633 to Corporal Warder and Wardress, while 1,679 officers moved to Lance Corporal Warder and Wardress.

Baine said the Commissioner General praised the officers for their service and commitment.

“The Commissioner General commends all junior officers on their well-earned promotions, noting that their dedication, discipline and commitment to duty have been duly recognized,” Baine said.

He added that the officers were encouraged to remain professional and continue serving with excellence.

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Junior prisons officers during a parade

“He encouraged them to maintain high standards of professionalism and to continue striving for excellence in the execution of their duties,” Baine said.

He also clarified that the promotions were based on available vacancies within the Prisons structure.

“The promotions were based on available vacancies in accordance with the Prisons structure. Officers who were not promoted in this cycle will be considered in the next round,” Baine said.

The Uganda Prisons Service said officers who missed out this time will be considered in the next promotion cycle.

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