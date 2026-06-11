Kabanda praised for cancelling Kasuku interview

Daudi Kabanda's decision to cancel his planned appearance on Kasuku Live sparked praise from many social media users and renewed criticism of the blogger.

Daudi Kabanda announced he would no longer appear on Kasuku Live.

The MP did not explain why he cancelled the interview.

Many social media users praised the decision and criticised Kasuku.

Some linked the move to Kasuku's recent controversies, including comments about Sydney Gongodyo's wife.

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Kasambya County Member of Parliament Daudi Kabanda has earned praise from netizens after withdrawing his acceptance to appear on Kasuku Live.

"KASUKU, I will not be able to come!" Kabanda posted on X, without offering an explanation.

KASUKU, I will not be able to come! — Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) June 11, 2026

On June 6, Kabanda said he would appear on Kasuku Live.

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"Kasuku and MC Mayor have always wanted to host me. I will be their guest soon and speak about this small operation," Kabanda said.

Kasuku responded: "iyeeeeeeee"

The turn of events on June 11 shocked netizens, with many wondering what prompted the decision.

"Why?" Carol Prim asked.

MP Daudi Kabanda

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Mr Hashtag wrote: "Daudi, that is a very good decision. We need more of your caliber to down size Kasuku’s preponderance. Sanity is needed in journalism."

Another commenter said: "He will learn by force! Thank you for this. How i pray everyone else cancels him. You cant want to host honorables yet you behave and say things like a degenerate. Thank you Kabanda for this gesture."

Another wrote: "I saw it coming 🤣🤣🤣🤣...after that show with omuvandimwe, I knew omutume won't show up."

Another comment read: "The moment I saw that egocentric guy on his show i knew my SG can't be on that platform."

One commenter advised him: "DM exists for a reason. An inbox/DM would have been more professional and saved the drama.

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Public office comes with public scrutiny, but basic courtesy still matters."

As seen from the reactions, many people are speculating about what could have prompted Kabanda, who is also the Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda, to change his mind.

Frank Gashumba

Some believe the decision was influenced by Kasuku's recent interview with Frank Gashumba, a political rival of Kabanda.

Others point to comments Kasuku recently made about the wife of national rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, who was recently murdered in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb.

Isn't there a policy about bleach of certain principles whose penalty is banning the account on tiktok and YouTube. I think Kasuku's uncouth exploitation of the Sydney situation calls for that.https://t.co/nqWj42Q4j9 — Immunized Muzukulu (@pride_shots) June 10, 2026